Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie

Chipotle Mexican Grill für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059

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28.09.2026 15:44:59

Chipotle's $6 Margarita Returns On 5-City Halloween Tour

(RTTNews) - U.S.-based fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Monday said it will bring back its discontinued margarita for a limited time as part of a five-city pop-up tour ahead of its annual Halloween celebration, Boorito.

The $6 Chipotle Margarita, made with tequila, triple sec, citrus juice, agave nectar and a fresh lime wedge, will be available to guests aged 21 and older.

The "Summon the Spirits Tour" will visit Denver, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and New Orleans on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October, with the final stop scheduled for October 30 and 31. The $6 margarita will be available at one Chipotle restaurant every Friday and Saturday throughout the month.

The pop-ups will feature dedicated margarita bars, Halloween-themed décor, interactive experiences and opportunities to win Chipotle prizes.

On the NYSE, Chipotle shares were nearly flat at $31.35 Monday morning.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 27,90 1,45% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

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