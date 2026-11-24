Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) proves just how challenging it can be to invest in restaurant stocks, even though it popularized the fast-casual dining concept that has spawned copycats. Despite positioning itself as a value-based offering, the business isn't immune from economic winds. When consumers pare back spending, it hurts the overall industry.

During the third quarter (ended Sept. 30), Chipotle reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27, down 6.9% year over year. That wasn't encouraging for shareholders. They saw this metric soar 78% from 2022 to 2025. The lack of strong gains has contributed to the growth stock trading 47% off its record (as of Nov. 19).

Profits might have fallen in Q3. But investors should pay close attention to one important trend. It might be the clearest sign that better days are ahead.

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