Chipotle's Stock Crashes as It Loses Its Star CEO: Time to Buy?

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) dropped 7% on Aug. 13 after the company announced the abrupt upcoming departure of its CEO, Brian Niccol, who had led the fast-casual restaurant chain since 2018. Niccol will take on the same role at Starbucks at the end of the month.That news stunned Chipotle's investors, since Niccol was credited with its digital-driven turnaround strategy over the past six years. Did the market overreact to the news and create a good buying opportunity for long-term investors? Or will Chipotle's growth engines sputter out without its star CEO?Image source: Getty Images.