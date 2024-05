Chipotle's Stock Is at All-Time Highs: Is It Too Late to Invest?

One of the top growth stocks in the restaurant business is undoubtedly Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). It's often associated with high growth and success, with its strong numbers serving as benchmarks for other businesses.Investors are frequently willing to pay significant premiums for a business like Chipotle, and that's evident in its valuation. Currently, the stock trades at an all-time high, up around 40% this year. But has the valuation finally become too rich, and is now the time to pull away from the stock, or can it still be a good buy?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel