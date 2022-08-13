Chips, Games, and Shoes. A Look at Micron, Take-Two Interactive, and Allbirds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill Mann discusses:Motley Fool host Alison Southwick and Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp look to "The Great Resignation" to find examples of what job-seekers should consider if they think we're heading for a recession.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading