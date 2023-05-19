|
19.05.2023 17:01:27
Chips Used in EVs and Power Are Hot -- Is Fast-Growing Navitas Semiconductor Stock a Buy in This Niche?
Shares of chip design start-up Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) have rallied over 30% following its first-quarter 2023 earnings update. This story is starting to sound familiar: A small company that's betting big on electric vehicles (EVs) and the power grid puts up stellar sales growth, and the market hands it a win. Not for entirely bad reasons, though. EVs are quickly displacing traditional internal combustion engines in new-car sales, the power grid needs more efficient infrastructure, and mobile (think 5G phones and wireless network equipment) is power-hungry and needs new chip technology, too. But before you chase this hot chip stock of the moment, consider a few important items first.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Navitas Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Navitas Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!