WKN: 581378 / ISIN: CNE000000GJ4

03.02.2026 09:00:12

CHiQ Presents Smart Living at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Germany


EQS Newswire / 03/02/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

WILLINGEN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire – 3 February 2026 - From January 30 to February 1, CHiQ joined the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Willingen as an official data partner, presenting its smart home solutions to a global audience during one of winter sports' most prominent events.

728981-WhatsApp-Image-2026-02-03.jpeg

The brand hosted a dedicated exhibition area featuring core products such as 65 inch Mini QLED TVs, colorluxe washing machines, and Italian-design refrigerators. Interactive demonstrations highlighted CHiQ's capabilities in display technology, user-friendly interfaces, and the integration of smart appliances into contemporary living spaces.

A popular photo zone featured CHiQ brand ambassador and German ski jumper Andreas Wellinger through branded visuals and standees. On-site activities further engaged visitors, enhancing interaction with the brand.

To amplify reach, German content creators including ski influencer @sendtwitchhd and lifestyle creator @diezel.daniel shared real-time experiences across social media, connecting the event's excitement with CHiQ's smart living vision.

Aligned with the theme "Bring It Home," CHiQ ran a coordinated social media campaign, sharing highlights that linked sporting passion to smart home innovation.

This partnership supports CHiQ's strategy to strengthen its European presence and connect with consumers through sports, technology, and modern lifestyle.
Hashtag: #CHiQ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CHiQ

CHiQ is an innovative home appliance brand dedicated to developing cross-platform smart solutions for homes, communities, and cities, aiming to lead in the smart living ecosystem.

News Source: CHiQ

03/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

