21.01.2022 16:53:00

ChizComm Founders File Lawsuit Against ChizComm and Genius Brands International

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon Media founders Harold and Jennifer Chizick filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against ChizComm and Genius Brands, (NASDAQ: GNUS).

Mr. and Mrs. Chizick were wrongfully terminated by ChizComm and its owner Genius Brands, despite having founded and made ChizComm successful and performing loyally and in the best interest of ChizComm and Genius Brands. 

For this reason, Mr. and Mrs. Chizick have unfortunately had to file a lawsuit, docket number 650278/2022,  against ChizComm Ltd. and Genius Brands in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County to protect their rights and reputations.  The claims speak for themselves and now ChizComm and Genius Brands will have to answer for their unwarranted actions against the Chizicks.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chizcomm-founders-file-lawsuit-against-chizcomm-and-genius-brands-international-301465777.html

SOURCE Wishing Thumbelina

