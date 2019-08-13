CHJ Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition 2019 Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The semi-final of CHJ Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition 2019 for small and medium-sized companies was held on August 9. The competition aims to discover and cultivate excellent projects and teams, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in China. It lasts for four months with preliminary contest, semi-finals, and finals periods. The competition is one of events of Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival, which is the most significant branding event of Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park.

All entries that apply should be small and medium-sized companies, and be involved with deep technology, healthcare and overseas innovation industries. After the preliminary contest, about 90 projects were selected and took part in the semi-finals. About 30 projects enter the finals after they were presented, defended, and graded during the semi-finals.

The wining projects will attend marketing events, obtain preferential supporting policies, and be tutored by entrepreneurial mentors and experts in investment, management, and technology.

The 4th Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival will be held from 3rd September to 6th September and this will be a great chance to comprehensively demonstrate an innovative ecosystem featuring elements such as new technology, new model, new industry and new carrier.

Caohejing Hi-Tech Park has been established for 35 years in 2019 and as an important part of the celebrating events, Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival will include Opening Forum, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition, Cutting-edge Technology Exhibition, and various of exclusive events. The goal of these events is to build a qualitative/valuable platform for Entrepreneurs, Investors and Scholars, to share the latest technological achievements, facilitate influential communications of innovation and business environment/ecosystem.

