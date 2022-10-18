CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP EXPANDS INTO THREE NEW STATES THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH GEORGIA PINES AGENCY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has partnered with Georgia Pines Agency, LLC ("GPA"), furthering its expansion and entering Florida, Georgia, and California.

GPA is a full-service agency with 12 branch locations that provide personal and commercial insurance to a variety of clients. Together with their team of 65, co-founders Michael Heidelberger and Steven Roy will continue to oversee operations and collaborate with Choice to further its expansion.

GPA CEO Michael Heidelberger said, "Building GPA was a labor of love for Steve and me, when it came time to find the right partner to continue our growth, we looked at many possible solutions. When we heard the Choice story, we knew we had found the right fit." GPA COO Steven Roy shared, "We were looking for a strategic partner that offered the support and resources we needed, and it was clear that we could develop that synergy with Choice."

Choice CEO Bob Hilb remarked, "We are thrilled to have Michael, Steven, and the entire GPA team join us. As we continue to expand our platform, giving leaders like Michael and Steven a seat at our table is a huge plus for Choice. We are excited to welcome all GPA associates and look forward to continuing Michael and Steven's growth strategy."

The transaction between GPA and Choice closed on August 1, 2022 and represents the tenth acquisition for the Company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 35 offices in 11 states.

