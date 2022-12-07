|
07.12.2022 19:25:00
Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Board Approves Cash Dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.2375 Per Share
ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—one of the world's largest lodging franchisors—announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2023.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.
