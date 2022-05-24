|
24.05.2022 20:48:00
Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2375 per Share
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.
© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-international-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-2375-per-share-301554309.html
SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.
