Choice Hotels International Enables Members of Choice Privileges to Get Closer to the Action of their Favorite College Sports Team Through Its Second Season of College Sports Gameday Experiences i...

Members can redeem points for 47 gameday experiences at 18 schools including Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology company in college sports, announced the second season of Choice Privileges Experiences kicks off today, enabling members of Choice Privileges to redeem points for exclusive college football and basketball gameday experiences during the 2023-2024 season. As Choice continues to reinvigorate its award-winning loyalty program to offer more earning and redeeming opportunities for members, the company is expanding on last year's Choice Privileges Experiences to include 18 total schools, 47 total redeemable experiences, Gold and Silver VIP Gameday opportunities and complimentary hotel stays for participating Gold VIP Gameday Experiences.

Choice Privileges members can see their favorite college teams in action through this year's experiences, which are redeemable on a first come, first serve basis and will range from 25,000 to 175,000 points. Members can earn points by staying at nearly all of the approximately 7,500 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories, including at more than 900 that are located within 30 miles of these schools. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. If members don't have enough points to redeem a particular experience, they can purchase Choice Privileges points through Points.com. Choice's family of brands range from upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to 4,000 midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

"During college football and basketball seasons, our hotels are filled with dedicated fans sporting their teams' colors and attending the games. With over 900 Choice properties located within 30 miles of each of these schools' stadiums and arenas, it was a no brainer to expand Choice Privileges Experiences to the locations where our guests are already traveling to see their favorite sports teams," said Julie Purser, Vice President, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels. "Through these Choice Privileges experiences we're enabling our members to get closer to the gameday action so they can create memories with their families and friends to last a lifetime."

"We are excited that Choice Hotels has seen the value in connecting with the passionate and dedicated college fanbases that we represent and will be expanding its collaboration with our university partners for another term," said Roy Seinfeld, SVP Partnership Management at LEARFIELD. "With the first year of the program delivering thousands of new Choice Privilege members, we are confident that the 50% increase in the number of participating universities will expose new fans to the initiative and create additional engagement with Choice Privileges Experiences."

The Choice Privileges Experiences will offer members the chance to redeem the following gameday experiences during the 2023-2024 football season:

University of Alabama

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) North Zone tickets; one (1) parking pass; visit to the Crimson Tide Sports Network radio broadcast booth pre-game; and $100 gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) North Zone tickets; and one (1) $50 gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) lower bowl seat tickets; and one (1) $50 gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) Touchdown Terrace tickets; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); one (1) signed football by Coach Napier; two (2) Gators swag bag; (1) parking pass; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) Touchdown Terrace tickets; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); and one (1) $50 gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) tickets; pre-game sideline passes (with escort); $50 gift card to local restaurant; and $50 TIS Gameday Spirts gift card.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game sideline passes with opportunity to be in the tunnel with the team and open the doors for the team to run through and onto the field before kickoff; two (2) suite tickets; two (2) Angle's Envy Club Access passes; UofL Swag Bags; and one (1) $50 gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: VIP hospitality tailgate access (2); pre-game sideline passes (2); club passes (2); special visit to the Michigan Radio broadcast booth; Coach Harbaugh autographed football; and $100 gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) VIP hospitality tailgate access; two (2) pre-game sideline passes; two (2) game tickets; and one (1) $50 gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: VIP hospitality tailgate access; pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) all-inclusive suite passes; special visit to the Gopher Sports Network radio broadcast booth during game; and $100 gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) club tickets; two (2) pregame hospitality tickets at Champion's Tailgate; Friday night behind the scenes tour of football facility with on-field escort and tour of radio booth; swag bag; and one (1) $50 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP premium seats; one (1) parking pass; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) tickets; and one (1) $50 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP premium seats; one (1) parking pass; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); pre-game throw around with Nittany Lion; two (2) tickets to club seats; one (1) parking pass; media room access for post-game; signed football by Coach Franklin; swag bag; car service to and from game; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) Pre-game hospitality Passes; Two (2) Pre-game Sideline Passes (with escort); Two (2) game tickets; One (1) Parking Pass; $50 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP club tickets; one (1) premium parking pass; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP premium seats; one (1) parking pass; visit to the Vol Network radio broadcast booth during game; autographed Josh Heupel football; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP premium seats; one (1) parking pass; and $50 Gift card to team store.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) invites to the Longhorn Sports Properties Corporate Tailgate Party; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); opportunity to get photos on the field, with Bevo and Smokey the Cannon; two (2) club tickets to game; one (1) parking pass; and $50 University of Texas Co-Op gift card for each guest ( $100 total).

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) invites to the Longhorn Sports Properties Corporate Tailgate Party; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) club tickets to game (food provided); one (1) parking pass; and $50 team store gift card.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes at Maroon Village; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) VIP premium seats; one (1) parking pass; two (2) swag bags; one (1) signed football; (1) parking pass; and $100 Gift card to team store.

Silver VIP Gameday Experience: (1) Wake Forest Football VIP Experience; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) Flow Lexus Club passes; one (1) parking pass; and one (1) $50 Deacon Shop gift card.

Gold VIP Gameday Experience: Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes; two (2) night Choice Hotel stay; two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort); two (2) premium tickets; one (1) premium parking pass; $100 Gift card to team store; and a special visit to the Network radio broadcast booth during game for pre-game show.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at nearly all of the approximately 7,500 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Circus Circus Hotel & Casino and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences through LEARFIELD. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges , and to learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include trademark licensing and branding; collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; NIL solutions; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

