Choice Hotels International Aktie
WKN: 915916 / ISIN: US1699051066
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30.04.2026 12:36:32
Choice Hotels International, Inc Announces Fall In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $20.30 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $44.53 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.59 million or $1.07 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $340.57 million from $332.86 million last year.
Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.30 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $340.57 Mln vs. $332.86 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.92 To $ 7.14
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