Choice Hotels International Aktie
WKN: 915916 / ISIN: US1699051066
|
05.11.2025 12:43:09
Choice Hotels International, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $105.7 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $2.10 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $447 million from $428 million last year.
Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $180 Mln. vs. $105.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $447 Mln vs. $428 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.82 – $7.05
