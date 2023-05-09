Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 12:54:10

Choice Hotels International Q1 Profit Declines, But Beats The Street

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Tuesday reported lower profit in the first quarter, despite growth in revenues. However, the company's earnings as well as revenue beat the Street view.

As a result of one-time items, including Radisson Hotels Americas integration costs, and the timing of net reimbursable expenses net profit was down in the latest quarter, the company said.

Net profit in the first quarter was $52.82 million or $1.02 per share, lower than $67.39 million or $1.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $58.2 million or $1.12 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $332.79 million. The consensus estimate was for $315.69 million.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year earnings per share to be in the range of $5.70 - $5.90. Analysts expect earnings of $5.74 per share for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Choice Hotels International Inc. 126,00 -2,92% Choice Hotels International Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen