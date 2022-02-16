Choice Hotels International Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) announced on Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter soared to $64.08 million or $1.14 per share from $7.87 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.99 per share, compared to $0.50 per share in the year.-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter surged 47 percent to $284.64 million from $193.39 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenues of $274.86 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter, excluding marketing and reservation activities, increased from last year to $140.18 million. Domestic system-wide revenue per available room or RevPAR increased 13.9 percent from last year.

During the fourth quarter, the company's board of directors announced a 6 percent increase to the annual dividend rate to $0.2375 per common share outstanding, effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects to drive continued growth in RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA, compared to full-year 2021, including incremental investments that are expected to accelerate long-term growth in 2023 and beyond.