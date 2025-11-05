Choice Hotels International Aktie

Choice Hotels International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915916 / ISIN: US1699051066

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 13:04:40

Choice Hotels International Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter financial results, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) also shared updated outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company now expects earnings of $353 - $371 million, instead of previously announced $261 - $276 million, and adjusted earnings of $320 - $331 million, instead of $324 - $339 million.

On per share basis, the company sees earnings of $7.52 - $7.89, up from previously estimated $5.54 - $5.86, and adjusted earnings of $6.82 - $7.05, instead of $6.88 - $7.20.

On average, analysts estimate earnings of $7.02 a share for the period.

It anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $620 - $632 million, instead of previously announced $615 - $635 million.

In the pre-market hours, CHH is trading at $91.01, down 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Choice Hotels International Inc. 86,50 3,59% Choice Hotels International Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen