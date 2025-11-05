Choice Hotels International Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter financial results, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) also shared updated outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company now expects earnings of $353 - $371 million, instead of previously announced $261 - $276 million, and adjusted earnings of $320 - $331 million, instead of $324 - $339 million.

On per share basis, the company sees earnings of $7.52 - $7.89, up from previously estimated $5.54 - $5.86, and adjusted earnings of $6.82 - $7.05, instead of $6.88 - $7.20.

On average, analysts estimate earnings of $7.02 a share for the period.

It anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $620 - $632 million, instead of previously announced $615 - $635 million.

In the pre-market hours, CHH is trading at $91.01, down 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.