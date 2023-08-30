30.08.2023 12:57:54

Choice Hotels Names Dominic Dragisich Chief Global Brand Officer, Scott Oaksmith CFO

(RTTNews) - Lodging franchisor Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) announced Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Dominic Dragisich will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Global Brand Officer.

Further, Scott Oaksmith, currently Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

The company will also promote Raul Ramirez from Chief Strategy and International Operations Officer to Chief Segment and International Operations Officer; and Anna Scozzafava from Senior Vice President and General Manager, Extended Stay Brands to Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President, Technology.

In their new roles, Dragisich will oversee all of Choice's brand segments, brand development, segment services, and corporate development; while Oaksmith will lead overall financial strategy and corporate growth initiatives.

Ramirez will have responsibility for Choice's upscale, extended stay and core midscale and economy brands as well as the International Division, while Scozzafava will oversee its corporate strategy, business analytics and technology functions.

The key executive appointments are aimed at the company's continued future growth following its acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas and the successful integration of its nine brands onto Choice's central reservation system.

