Choice Hotels Q3 Profit Declines, Revises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), a global lodging franchisor, on Monday reported lower net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior year. Further, the firm revised its full year guidance.

The decline in profit primarily reflected a one-time $100 million gain from the acquisition of a joint venture recorded in the prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter, net income was $57.91 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $180 million, or $3.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income increased to $105.31 million or $2.33 per share from $98.24 million or $2.10 per share in the prior year quarter. Operating profit declined to $106.48 million from $142.42 million in the previous year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $192.53 million from $190.09 million a year earlier.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $458 million from $447 million in the previous-year period.

The results included a $24 million charge related to the termination of an arrangement involving an option to acquire a European hospitality business and a $6 million non-cash impairment charge related to two owned hotels.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Choice Hotels lowered its full-year net income guidance to a range of $178 million to $185 million from its previous outlook of $230 million to $241 million. Diluted earnings per share for the year is now projected in a range of $3.92 to $4.07, compared with the prior range of $5.07 to $5.31.

Meanwhile, the company raised its adjusted net income for the full year in a range of $315 million to $322 million from the previous range of $312 to $323 million.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share for the year is now projected to be between $6.92 and $7.07, compared with the previous range of $6.86 to $7.10.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal period is expected to range between $641 million and $651 million, compared with its previous outlook of $635 million to $650 million.

In pre-market, the shares remain flat at $111.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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