Choice Hotels International Aktie

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WKN: 915916 / ISIN: US1699051066

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30.09.2026 15:09:01

Choice Hotels To Acquire RV Membership Platform Harvest Hosts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), a lodging franchisor, Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire RV travel membership company Harvest Hosts from Stripes and other shareholders for an enterprise value of approximately $130 million.

Harvest Hosts has more than 11,200 host locations, including wineries, farms, breweries, museums and other attractions, and will continue to operate as a standalone business under its existing brand following the acquisition.

Choice Hotels said the transaction is complementary to its existing hotel portfolio and consistent with the company's long-term asset-light strategy. The deal will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Choice Hotels' 2026 financial results and does not change its previously communicated 2026 share repurchase expectations.

Joel Holland will continue as CEO of Harvest Hosts, alongside the existing leadership team, while the full Harvest Hosts team will join Choice Hotels upon closing.

The transaction is expected to close on October 1, 2026.

"Harvest Hosts has built a passionate, loyal membership community by partnering with local businesses to offer the accessible, distinctive experiences today's RVers are looking for. And they have done it through an asset-light model that complements our broader portfolio strategy," said Dom Dragisich, President and CEO of Choice Hotels International.

On the NYSE, Choice Hotels shares closed up 1.21% at $104.25 on Tuesday.

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