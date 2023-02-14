Choice Hotels, Wells Fargo, and Mastercard to Launch New Cobranded Credit Card

Offering enhanced rewards and benefits for members, the new Choice Privileges Mastercard will launch this spring.

Existing cardmembers will be converted to the new program in May

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—one of the world's largest lodging franchisors—has finalized a multi-year agreement with Wells Fargo and Mastercard to launch a new cobranded credit card program this spring.

The new collaboration will make Wells Fargo the official issuer and Mastercard the exclusive payments network of credit cards through the award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program. Aligning these companies make it possible to offer an exciting lineup of additional benefits and perks for Choice Privileges Mastercard cardmembers and make it even easier and faster to accrue points that can be redeemed for reward night stays at more than 7,500 hotels across more than 20 hotel brands including Cambria Hotels, Radisson Hotels, Radisson Blu, The Ascend Hotel Collection, Country Inn & Suites, Everhome, Comfort, and more.

Through the new offering, cardholders will enjoy the following benefits and features:

5x points on stays at participating Choice® hotels

3x points on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans

1x points on other purchases

Automatic Gold Elite Membership- 10 Elite night credits qualifying cardmembers for at least Gold level status each calendar year

Cell Phone Protection

For more information visit: www.wellsfargo.com/choiceprivileges

In addition to earning points on everyday purchases, Choice Privileges cardmembers will also enjoy World Elite Mastercard® benefits, which includes access to exclusive offers with select merchants, World Elite Concierge services, in addition to Mastercard's Priceless Experiences®. The Choice Privileges Mastercard will also include advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance. For more information visit: Premium Travel & Lifestyle Perks | World Elite Mastercard Credit Card

Current Choice Privileges cardmembers will receive these new benefits and features starting on May 1, 2023, and new credit card applications will be accepted by that time. The new Choice Privileges Mastercard does not increase the annual percentage rate(s) or the amount of any fees applicable to converted customer accounts. Existing customers are currently being notified of the changes by mail.

"Teaming up with Wells Fargo and Mastercard allows us to provide cardmembers with even faster ways to earn exceptional rewards," says Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer at Choice Hotels. "We are dedicated to rewarding and delighting our loyal Choice Privileges members through easy ways to earn reward nights, exclusive benefits, and member-only pricing. Now with the launch of our refreshed cobranded credit card program, cardholders will have the opportunity to unlock the best Choice has to offer."

"We are pleased to announce a new collaboration between Choice Hotels and Mastercard," said Krista Phillips, EVP, head of consumer cards, marketing cards & merchant services at Wells Fargo. "Here at Wells Fargo, we are committed to providing industry leading credit card products and services to our cardmembers. Collectively with Choice and Mastercard, we have created a best-in-class credit card program designed to enhance our customers' experiences and bring them more value than ever before."

"As people seek out customized financial products, it's imperative that we provide unique, differentiated offerings that deliver choice, certainty and a frictionless experience," said Chiro Aikat, EVP, U.S. Market Development, North America, Mastercard. "Together with Choice Hotels and Wells Fargo, we are reimagining how to add value for members of Choice Privileges. We look forward to empowering members through differentiated rewards, added security protection during travel and enhanced loyalty benefits."

Choice Privileges is Choice Hotels' award-winning loyalty rewards program, which has consistently been ranked a top program in both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers a faster way to rewards, including a Your Extras welcome gift on weeknight stays consisting of a selection between bonus points, airline miles, credits for premium coffee or shared rides. Guests can also earn points redeemable for future reward stays at Choice-branded hotels, PENN Entertainment casino resorts and hotels and now at the iconic Las Vegas hotel Circus Circus Hotel & Casino.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune's 2022 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-wells-fargo-and-mastercard-to-launch-new-cobranded-credit-card-301746355.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.