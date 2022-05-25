|
25.05.2022 22:00:00
ChoiceOne Financial Announces Cash Dividend
SPARTA, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.25 per share. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022 and will be paid on June 30, 2022. The dividend declared for the second quarter of 2022 is equal to the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.03 higher than the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2021.
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair Counties in Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.com.
