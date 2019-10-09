Cholera Pipeline Review, H2 2019 - Guide to Stage Analysis, Drug Target, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cholera - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Cholera - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, provides an overview of the Cholera (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.

Report Highlights

This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Cholera - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Cholera (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Cholera (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Cholera and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 2 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2, 1, 6 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Cholera (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Cholera (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Cholera (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Cholera (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Cholera (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Report Coverage

Cholera - Overview

Cholera - Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Cholera - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Cholera - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Akthelia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd

Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cholera - Drug Profiles

AKT-10082 - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera (trivalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera (whole cell) vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera [serotypes O1 + O139] (bivalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera [strain O1/El/Tor/Ogawa] vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

cholera vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Cholvax - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

crofelemer DR - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

gram-negative bacterial infections vaccine - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

IMSUTMR-1501 - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

LB-2 - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Peptide for Cholera and Guillain-Barre Syndrome - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Small Molecules for Bacterial Infections - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Small Molecules to Inhibit Sialic Acid Permease for Gram Negative Bacterial Infections - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Synthetic Peptides to Disrupt Cell Membrane for Bacterial and Fungal Infections - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

Cholera - Dormant Projects

Cholera - Discontinued Products

Cholera - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

Jun 13, 2018 : Fast-acting Cholera Vaccine Could Curb Outbreaks

: Fast-acting Cholera Vaccine Could Curb Outbreaks Apr 27, 2016 : Hilleman Laboratories Provides Phase I/II Update on Cholera Vaccine

: Hilleman Laboratories Provides Phase I/II Update on Cholera Vaccine Feb 03, 2015 : Napo Files Brief on Appeal In Dispute With Salix

: Napo Files Brief on Appeal In Dispute With Salix Appendix

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6x5fo

