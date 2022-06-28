Chomps, in Partnership with the Women on Boards Project, Appoints Elizabeth Carter to Its Board of Directors to Shape the Future of Protein-Fueled Snacking

This board placement will fuel Chomps' vision to bring healthy meat snacks to the masses

NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest-growing US natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels, announces today the addition of Elizabeth Carter to its Board of Directors. Carter's placement was supported through the Company's collaborations with the Women On Boards Project, a nonprofit founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies, and its private equity partner, Stride Consumer Partners, who partners with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands.

The addition of Carter to Chomps' board is a positive step towards the increased representation of women on the boards of private companies. This notable placement will support the future growth of Chomps through Carter's proven track record of scaling high-growth companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

Chomps was founded in 2012 by co-founders, Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, with a very modest $6,500 investment and a dream to create the healthiest, on-the-go protein snacks that don't compromise on taste. Chomps' products are made from the highest quality, sustainably sourced proteins, with no hidden or harmful ingredients. The founding team's mission is to inspire, educate, and fuel the community with accessible, sustainable, and real food. This vision has successfully been seen in over 2.3 million households making Chomps the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in the country. Carter will support the company's product innovation and accelerated growth plans as they strive to become America's pantry staple.

"As a strategic, results-driven CPG expert, we know Elizabeth will make the perfect addition to our Board of Directors," explains Pete Maldonado, Chomps Co-founder and CEO. "Elizabeth Carter's expertise will support the brand's long-term mission through the immediate implementation of goal-setting, policy and procedure development, and short-term strategy pivots where necessary."

Carter brings extensive experience as a senior executive with broad expertise in the consumer-packaged goods industry, specializing in food and beverage and dietary supplements categories. A results-oriented leader, Carter's experience ranges in implementing long-term and short-term strategies, setting goals, developing policies and procedures, enhancing team-based communication, and supporting the overall organizational mission, vision, and purpose. She has worked with brands such as Humm Kombucha, 5-hour ENERGY, Perfect Snacks, as President and COO, and currently holds the position of CFO at Goli Nutrition Inc.

"I'm excited to be joining Chomps' Board of Directors to support the incredible founders and team in driving their mission of delivering healthy snacks with clean ingredients for the whole family, forward," said Elizabeth Carter. "With a strong reputation for its sustainably-sourced protein, clean-ingredient label, and great-tasting variety, I look forward to bringing my own insights and expertise to the table, to help take the brand to heights it is already headed towards."

"We are thrilled for the Women on Boards Project to be supporting a brand with the purpose of creating healthier snacking habits for the whole family," said Cassie Burr, Executive Director of the Women On Boards Project. "Elizabeth offers incredible knowledge and expertise in the industry, and we are excited to see her placement assist in the brand's growing success."

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins, and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on the boards of early stage consumer companies, while also expanding diversity. Women on Boards Project partners with strategic partners and investors at leading venture capital and private equity firms to place executive female leaders on the boards of their portfolio companies. The Women on Boards Project is closing the representation gap of corporate Boards through the addition of women, which reflects the considerable consumer buying power of this demographic. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com .

About Stride Consumer Partners

Stride is a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands. Founded by a passionate group of experienced investor-operators, Stride's unique approach brings together a fully integrated team of successful investors working alongside seasoned operators to assist high-growth and disruptive consumer products and services businesses to hit their stride. Together, we support our partners on their journey as they take decisive steps toward delivering on their vision. Within consumer, we focus on the following areas of expertise: beauty, food and beverage, active lifestyle and multi-unit consumer services.

During their time together in private equity, the Stride team members have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with the founders and teams of Brew Dr, The Bruery, Chomps, drybar, Essentia, First Aid Beauty, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, MacKenzie-Childs, Simms Fishing Products, Skinfix, Tatcha, Truewerk, TRX, Urban Decay, and Yasso. For more information, please visit Stride Consumer Partners website.

