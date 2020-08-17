Chongqing Liangjiang New Area making strides in opening-up, smart city development

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Liangjiang New Area is picking up pace in its drive toward an open and smart region, with an innovative online promotion live show launched on Aug. 13.

The live show was held on over 10 media platforms and displayed a wide range of tourism products and creative cultural products from Liangjiang, attracting more than 20 million views, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee.

The live show is a government-led large-scale cultural tourism promotion activity that has drawn wide public participation. Located at the junction of the Yangtze River and the Jialing River, Chongqing is a popular travel destination to the tourists from home and abroad thanks to its three-dimensional urban landscape and unique cultural features.

As the first national development and opening-up new area in China's inland, Liangjiang New Area strives to build a smart city to help improve Chongqing's smart development, explore new paths of high-level opening-up, create a new engine of high-quality development, and bring fresh experiences of high-quality life to its citizens.

Liangjiang is an open place. Featuring open platforms such as Guoyuan Port, Lianglu Cuntan Bonded Port Area and Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City, Liangjiang New Area has a global supply chain and a developed international logistics system. Raw coffee beans, laptops and cars can reach the global market quickly through the multi-modal transportation system via Guoyuan Port, Lianglu Cuntan Port and airports. More than 50,000 exotic products from 20 countries are available at the Belt and Road commodity exhibition and trading center in the Lianglu Cuntan Bonded Port Area, so that people in Chongqing can buy high-quality products from all over the world.

This is also a smart city. In Lijia Intelligent Park, China's first smart park, smart life is exhibited everywhere: driverless passenger cars shuttle on the road; smart devices monitor people's temperature in real time; robots play melodious music. As the permanent venue of the Smart China Expo, Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City uses intelligent technologies to empower exhibition venues and become Chongqing's "reception hall" to entertain visitors across the world. The Liangjiang collaborative innovation zone is located among mountains and lakes, attracting more than 20 first-class universities and research institutes. It plans to build a scientific research and life community and an ecological experience community that can be accessed within five minutes and ten minutes respectively. The innovation zone will combine the beauty of both natural landscape and science and technology.

This is a place of literature and art as well. The nostalgia of the famous poet Yu Guangzhong lingers in the ancient town of Yuelai. Art exhibitions and design halls make Jinshan Yiku a trendy art district. Chongqing Happy Valley, China's first mountain Happy Valley theme park, and Asia's largest extreme sports stadium Chongqing Jihua Park will offer visitors new urban tourism experiences in Liangjiang. There are 118 parks in Liangjiang New Area, enabling a view of scenic landscape almost everywhere in a bustling city.

Liangjiang New Area has been pushing forward the integrated development of intelligent industry and traditional industry, facilitating the industry transformation and upgrading and building a sound modern industrial cluster. These efforts have attracted swarms of investors, entrepreneurs and workers. In the first half of this year, the area's GDP growth reached 4.8 percent, the fastest in Chongqing. It attracted 66.24 billion yuan in investment, the largest in the city; Liangjiang's industrial economy grew at a relatively high rate of 6 percent, and its major economic indicators, such as investment, imports and exports, bucked the general downward trend. About 98 percent of the newly signed projects were in strategic emerging industries. Over 20 major projects have attracted an investment of more than 1 billion yuan each, accounting for 81 percent of the total contracted investment. Among them, the contractual investment in science and innovation projects reached 13.47 billion yuan, up 140 percent year on year.

Liangjiang New Area is not only spearheading Chongqing's economic development, but also setting up an important strategic platform for Chongqing to take the lead in opening up and driving the opening-up in western China. It is also an open place that embraces global premium products, leads fashion consumption, and creates a green, smart and livable life.

