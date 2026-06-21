Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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21.06.2026 15:00:01
Choose Your Fighter: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF vs. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Choosing between Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) depends on whether an investor seeks the stability of tech giants or the high-volatility potential of small caps.Growth investing takes many forms, from the household names dominating the S&P 500 to the emerging players in the Russell 2000. These two funds offer distinct ways to play the growth theme by targeting opposite ends of the market capitalization spectrum, ranging from the stable global leaders to the high-potential small companies that may become the giants of tomorrow.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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