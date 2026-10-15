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15.10.2026 18:15:01

Choosing an International ETF: The Case For the Developed Market Favorite vs. the Low-Cost Emerging Challenger

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) offer distinct ways to diversify a portfolio beyond U.S. borders with low-cost, broad-market strategies.

While both funds target international equities, they focus on different economic tiers. The Vanguard fund invests in established markets such as Canada, Europe, and the Pacific region. In contrast, the iShares fund tracks developing economies, which can offer higher growth potential alongside higher geopolitical and currency risks.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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