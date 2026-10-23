Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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23.10.2026 20:30:01
Choosing the Right Fixed-Income Path: Broad Market or Municipal Debt?
The choice between iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:MUB) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) typically hinges on an investor's tax status and preference for tax-exempt municipal income versus broad exposure to the taxable bond market.
For investors building a core fixed-income allocation, these two funds represent different approaches to high-quality debt. While both aim for stability, their underlying tax treatments and sector exposures create distinct profiles that suit different brokerage account types. The iShares fund tracks municipal bonds, while the Vanguard fund covers the broad taxable investment-grade market.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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