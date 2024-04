Choosing the right GPU for AI, machine learning, and more

Chip manufacturers are producing a steady stream of new GPUs. While they bring new benefits to many different use cases, the number of GPU models available from each manufacturer can overwhelm developers working with machine learning workloads. To decide which GPU is right for your organization, a business and its developers must consider the costs of buying or renting the GPU to support the type of workload to be processed. Further, if considering an on-premises deployment, they must account for the costs associated with data center management. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel