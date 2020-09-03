Choyce Peterson to Represent an 8,200 SF Office Space Sublease at 1010 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm announced that they are exclusively representing an 8,200 square foot office suite available for sublease at 1010 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan, Vice President Adam Cognetta, and Associate Casey McKnight comprise the brokerage team.

The recently renovated office space has a newly appointed pantry, carpeting, ceiling tiles, LED lighting and if requested, furniture. 1010 Washington Boulevard offers covered parking, full-time building security, a fitness facility and locker rooms, and is located within a half mile of I-95 and the Stamford Train Station and steps away from downtown restaurants and shopping. The sublease term is through December 2024, however the landlord, New England Investment Partners, is open to a direct deal as well.

Hannigan commented, "We are excited to represent a sublease of this quality that has a great window-line on three sides of the suite, an excellent combination of offices, conference rooms and workstations, and is available fully furnished. In addition, the building is across the street from numerous restaurants and shops and is located within minutes of I-95 and the Stamford Train Station."

CONTACT: John Hannigan, Principal, Choyce Peterson, Inc., (203) 961-8175, jhannigan@choycepeterson.com

