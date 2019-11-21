Chris Stapleton Scatters, Smothers and Covers 2019 Tunie™ Awards

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Stapleton and his country ballad "Tennessee Whiskey" took home four trophies tonight in the second annual Tunie™ Awards show, which aired on the Waffle House Facebook page. In conjunction with TouchTunes, the awards show celebrates the top artists and songs played on Waffle House jukeboxes from the past year.

"Tennessee Whiskey" was the top played overall song and the top played country song. Stapleton also won the top overall played artist and the top country artist awards. These four Tunie™ Awards, along with the one he won last year, gives Stapleton five total golden waffle trophies. Stapleton surprised the audience at the Red Clay Theater in Duluth, Ga., by walking on the stage to accept his awards.

"I just want to say thank you so much for these awards," Stapleton said. He adds that the five Tunie™ Awards will have "a very special place" along with his many other honors and accomplishments.

The results are based on the 30-million songs played on Waffle House/TouchTunes Jukeboxes over the past 12 months. Last year's number one song, "Location" by Khalid, came in at number three this year.

Waffle House Jukebox Top Ten Songs of 2019:

"Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton

"Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai

"Location" by Khalid

"Meant To Be" by Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

"Heaven" by Kane Brown

"Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

"Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd

"Tequila" by Dan + Shay

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Ally Brooke, who has launched a solo career and is currently dancing her way to stardom, won the Breakout Artist of the Year with her hits "Higher" and "Lips Don't Lie."

"This award means so much to me," Brooke said. "I am so honored and thankful and grateful."

Hootie and the Blowfish won the Legend of the Year Award. In their early days, you'd find them hanging out at the Waffle House. In 2000 they released an album of cover songs appropriately titled "Scattered, Smothered & Covered." And today concert goers see a full-sized Waffle House backdrop as they perform.

"We've been going to Waffle House for decades," Darius Rucker said. "We want to say a huge thank you to Waffle House for this Tunie™ Award."

Donnie Wahlberg won the Associates Choice Award for his support and generosity to Waffle House employees. Rock legends Foreigner won the Lifetime Achievement Award for their decades of jukebox heroism.

Mac Powell, the award-winning lead singer of the Christian rock band Third Day, has now released a country album with his group Mac Powell and the Family Reunion. They won the Crossover Album Award and debuted a new song, "Waffle House Anthem," which is now featured on more than 1,950 jukeboxes across the Waffle Nation.

Nashville artist Rosemary Joaquin was named the Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist of the year. And Waffle Records legends Jerry Buckner, Danny Jones and Mike Stewart reunited to sing their classic, "There are Raisins In My Toast." The cult-classic has been playing since its debut in the 1990s.

To watch a replay of the awards show, go to the Waffle House Facebook page.

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits in the world, and being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is the leader in interactive music and entertainment experiences featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants and other social venues in North America and Europe. We create impactful music and entertainment experiences through interactive displays, digital, mobile, and social channel. TouchTunes makes its products and services available through an extensive network of qualified, local amusement operators.

TouchTunes, an Octave Group company, is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Chicago and London. Follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest in-venue music and entertainment news.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-stapleton-scatters-smothers-and-covers-2019-tunie-awards-300962511.html

SOURCE Waffle House, Inc.