Christensen, Inc, a Pacific Northwest-based Fuel, Lubricants, and Propane distributor receives 2022 Phillips 66 Innovation Award

RICHLAND, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christensen Inc., ( www.christensenusa.com ) is honored to announce that it has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Phillips 66 Innovation Award. At the Phillips 66 customer conference held in Las Vegas in early June, Christensen was recognized for its ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge technology solutions in the wholesale distribution and retail fuel industry. Christensen's mobile app and web-based customer portal was voted on by peers as one of the most innovative advances in the industry.

Christensen's mobile app and web-based customer portal makes them a clear leader in innovating the fuels business.

Christensen leads the Pacific Northwest in distribution services for fuel, propane, and lubricants, supplying more than 10,000 retail fuel, commercial, industrial, and fleet card customers. Unique to the industry, their innovative, tech-driven tools have set Christensen apart, by enabling customers real-time access to business reporting, delivery details, and other crucial data, anytime and anywhere on a device or online.

"Innovation has led Christensen to the forefront of marketers not only in the PNW but across their vast portfolio of businesses," said Ashley Benavides, Marketing Conference Coordinator with Phillips 66. "Their journey to innovation started with a need to understand the true cost of the delivered product to each specific customer. This would allow them to price appropriately, offer the best prices, and ensure every site they supply is a profitable one. But it ended with so much more. An app for dealers to effectively run their own business, transparency of business operations, optimizing their own as well as dealer assets, and software that keeps track of it all. Their efforts to answer these questions led Christensen to develop their own proprietary in-house technology. In doing so, Christensen has brought key business insights directly to their customers. Their ability to think outside the box and challenge how they do business makes them a clear leader in innovating the fuels business."

Christensen's ongoing commitment to innovation brings the customer closer to their business than ever before. This award is truly a reflection of the company's hard work, creativity, and passion to serve others.

"We recognized a need amongst our customers and set out to create technology not available anywhere else in this industry," said Justin Christensen, Vice President of Fuels for Christensen. "By providing them with user-friendly tools, we're able to give people more control over their business and free up time. Regardless of where they are around the world, they're able to manage in real time, the fuel-related aspects of their business."

For more information about the showcased technology, please click here.

ABOUT CHRISTENSEN, INC.

Founded in 1935, Christensen is family-owned and operated. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, the company employs more than 500 people across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide. Built on decades of industry experience and the latest technology, Christensen is revolutionizing the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed. Christensen serves more than 10,000 Retail Fuels, Commercial, Industrial, and Fleet Card customers. For the past 10 years, the Christensen Company has grown 8x faster than the industry average and has emerged as a market leader.

