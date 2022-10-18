Christian Community Credit Union Partners with DoubleCheck Solutions to Prevent Members with Insufficient Funds from Bouncing Payments

Members get unparalleled transparency and control to proactively correct NSF transactions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) is partnering with DoubleCheck Solutions, and for the first time their members will have the ability to stop payments with non-sufficient funds (NSF) from being declined automatically, instead providing them with the option to review and reprioritize their financial transactions.

The process with DoubleCheck is simple: If an account is overdrawn, CCCU members will be notified by DoubleCheck in real time. They can immediately see which transactions will be declined, and, from that point, choose from a variety of options to easily resolve the situation before any negative outcomes occur. DoubleCheck offers multiple payment methods for consumers to cover their transactions after the fact, including bringing cash into the credit union, using a third-party payment service, or paying with a credit card. If they don't have the funds to resolve all impacted transactions, they can re-prioritize and select which items to pay and which to return.

CCCU recognizes the need to offer such vital services to its members, particularly at a time when legislators are focusing on the importance of consumer protection with a renewed regulatory focus on overdraft practices. With DoubleCheck, CCCU members have a streamlined way to avoid the ripple effect of negative consequences that result from a declined payment, including hefty late fees and poor credit ratings.

"We have always been focused on providing our members with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially and DoubleCheck is a perfect fit," said Blair Korschun, CEO of CCCU. "DoubleCheck gives our members a second chance when they have insufficient funds by providing an unprecedented level of transparency and a range of options to mitigate any negative impact."

DoubleCheck empowers credit union members by giving them the ability to choose which transactions to address first, and how to add funds to their account. This awareness makes it easy to ensure priority payments like rent, mortgage and utilities are prioritized. In addition, people can report suspicious or fraudulent charges through DoubleCheck, enabling them to immediately reject the item.

"Consumers faced with insufficient funds experience a ripple effect of negative consequences which can make it hard for them to recover. DoubleCheck is committed to delivering solutions that break the cycle and deliver better outcomes," said Joel Schwartz, founder and co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions. "Overdraft protection continues to be a top concern for banks and credit unions, as well as their customers and members, and we're pleased to be working with Christian Community Credit Union to provide the latest technology for their members."

About Christian Community Credit Union

Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial co-operative whose mission is to serve Christ followers to live and give more abundantly. For over 65 years, we've provided individuals and ministries with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially, so they can transform our world through their generosity. https://www.mycccu.com

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for banks and credit unions, notifies consumers and small businesses in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account, allowing them to alter the financial institution's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: outdated overdraft practices that place an unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions. www.mydoublecheck.com

