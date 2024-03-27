+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 19:26:39

Christian Dior: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 18, 2024

Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 3.30 p.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris.

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that all proxies, including spouses, must provide proof of their power of attorney and present their identity document as well as a copy of that of the principal.

The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Issue No. 31 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo).

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Issue No. 38 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo).

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the Christian Dior website (www.dior-finance.com) in the section Annual general meeting, the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Christian Dior S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Christian Dior S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Christian Dior S.A. 763,50 -0,59% Christian Dior S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen