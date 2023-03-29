Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 18:57:59

Christian Dior: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 20, 2023 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

 

 

 

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 20, 2023

 

Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

 

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 3.30 p.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris (France).

 

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that all proxies, including spouses, must provide proof of their power of attorney and present their identity document as well as a copy of that of the principal.

 

The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Issue No. 31 (notice Meeting).

 

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Issue No. 38 (convening notice).

 

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the Christian Dior website www.dior-finance.come.com in the section Annual general meeting, the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

 

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

 

 

 

