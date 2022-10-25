25.10.2022 07:00:46

Christian Schmitt appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board of Cembra

Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Christian Schmitt appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board of Cembra

25.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich As part of the strategic realignment introduced at the end of 2021, Cembra is creating a modern, future-focused technology landscape to improve the customer experience. To this end, Christian Schmitt has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board of Cembra. 

Christian Schmitt will take over the position of Chief Technology Officer and become Member of the Management Board of Cembra on 1 November 2022. In this role, he is responsible for the technical implementation of the strategy as well as the digitalisation of processes. He reports to CEO Holger Laubenthal.

Holger Laubenthal: "As digitalisation increases, the needs and expectations of our customers are changing. We took account of this development and realigned our strategy accordingly at the end of last year. Christian Schmitt is the perfect person to implement the associated programmes in the areas of digitalisation and technology in a focused manner. Weve already been able achieve our first key projects together in the form of the Certo! Mastercard, the Cembra app and our new data centre."

Christian Schmitt: "I want to thank the Board of Directors and the Management Board for their trust placed in me. We want to simplify our operating model and create a modern technology landscape to improve the customer experience and increase efficiency. Accordingly, the adjustments of our processes and systems are essential for driving our digital transformation forward."

Christian Schmitt has been working as Chief Transformation Officer at Cembra since mid-March 2022. As of July, he has also been heading the Technology division on an interim basis. In addition to earlier professional positions, he was previously Executive Vice President Clients and Markets Leader EMEA at UnitedLex and from 2008 to 2020 at PwC Switzerland, last as Global Relationship Partner of a major Swiss bank as well as Global Wealth Leader. Christian Schmitt studied international business at the accadis Hochschule Bad Homburg and holds an IMBA in General Management from the Stockholm School of Economics. 

Contacts  
Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications, 
+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch
Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability, 
+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra Money Bank
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.

We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1470949

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470949  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470949&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Nachrichten