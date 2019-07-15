Christien New Leads "NewX Energy" to Tokenize Electricity Plants Into Multi-Service Providers

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewX Energy, a newly-formed blockchain venture, aims to create a tokenized economy that transforms traditional electricity plants into a multi-service provider that can support smart homes, as well as provide financial and other services to smart cities. The venture is led by Christien New who is chairman of Bintan Power Plant in Southeast Asia.

NewX Energy plans to offer services ranging from banking and shopping, as well as build a smart city ecosystem. For example, the venture will create a loyalty program for its energy customers that will integrate with online shopping, payments, and other services via USDN and NXE tokens. NewX Energy will also introduce credit and debit card, as well as financial services in remote, unbanked regions.

"The founding team's vision is to deliver exceptional value and improve user experiences in the energy sector and beyond," says Christien New, founder, chairman and CEO of NewX Energy. "Blockchain and tokenization can improve efficiencies in power generation and smart city ecosystem."

Electricity Problems in Indonesia and Emerging Markets

Indonesia has one of the lowest electrification ratios in Southeast Asia with one in four residents (25%) having no access to power. Electricity is lacking due to significant demand, as well as market inefficiencies. The latter has led to higher electricity rates. Market inefficiencies include strict government control, and lack of access to finding as well as lack of transparency.

Blockchain and tokenization can create efficiencies and improve user experience in the local market and beyond. In the energy market, blockchain can provide third-party liquidity; decrease costs due to smart contracts and elimination of middlemen; enhance security; and improve transparency.

Leveraging Blockchain, USDN and NXE Tokens

NewX Energy plans to remove barriers to public investment in power generation, as well as change how energy is developed, distributed, and financed. Moreover, to develop basic services in unbanked regions, the venture will introduce a dual-token model consisting of a loyalty token called USDN, as well as utility token called NXE.

USDN token is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar

NXE is a utility token for the NewX Energy ecosystem. NXE will power one or many virtual mining machines of users.

With USDN, a user can earn tokens for purchase of good and services; earn electricity discounts and shopping vouchers; and stake for rewards including NXE and Bitcoin. NXE investors can hold the tokens long term to earn additional NXE or mined coins. NXEs are also used to power blockchain nodes and create network consensus on transactions.

NewX Energy's dual-token model is used to create stability within the ecosystem (local economy). And a reward-based coin is used to secure and govern the network.

Christien New is planning to launch an energy investment fund in Singapore, U.S., Russia, and Middle East.

NewX Energy is led by Christien New who serves as founder, chairman, and CEO. He is also chairman of Bintan Power Plant in Indonesia. Christien holds two masters degrees in international business and finance. He possesses experience in government-to-government projects, and initial public offerings (IPO).

Kenneth Lee is chief technology officer of NewX Energy. He is also founder and CEO of Four Directions, a well-known technology company in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee has extensive I.T. experience, and provides ideas on blockchain, as well as technical guidance for various companies. He is president of Hong Kong E-Sports Association, and serves as executive director of Hong Kong Internet Industry Association (iProA).

Novy Kottalewala is chief operating officer. He was involved in several projects in Australia such as organics and health food products with Prema Group Ltd as Asia and Paciﬁc business development manager. Later he moved to Indonesia where he worked for multinational and local insurance companies. His last position was associate director. Currently, he holds director positions at several investment companies in Singapore.

