16.03.2023 07:00:12
Christine Theodorovics to become CEO of Baloise in Luxembourg
Basel, 16 March 2023. Romain Braas, the current CEO of Baloise in Luxembourg, has decided to retire on 30 September 2023. His successor will be Christine Theodorovics (54), a dual Swiss and Austrian national, who will take up her role on 1 June 2023.
Throughout his 18 years at Baloise, Romain has played a crucial part in shaping the success of the Company. During the eleven years of his leadership as CEO of Baloise in Luxembourg, we rose to the position of third-largest insurer in the Luxembourg market and have made a name for ourselves on the international stage, says Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group. On behalf of the Corporate Executive Committee and the entire Group Strategy Board, I would like to thank Romain for his outstanding commitment to Baloise and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his life.
Romain is retiring on 30 September 2023 and will remain a member of the Executive Committee until then to ensure a smooth transition. His successor is Christine Theodorovics, who joins Baloise on 1 June 2023. The Board of Directors also proposes that Christine takes over the functions of authorised director and director of Baloise Assurances and Baloise Vie Luxembourg. This takeover is subject to the approval of the insurance supervisory authority.
Christine has an outstanding and comprehensive track record in the finance and insurance industry, specialising in digitalisation, strategic transformation and ESG. After studying economics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, completing a postgraduate degree at the College of Europe in Bruges and initial work experience in market research with Kantar Group and in quality management at Credit Suisse, she began her insurance career as Head of Operational Excellence at Swiss Life. From 2011 to 2019, she worked for the Zurich Insurance Group in a variety of different senior positions most recently as a member of the executive board of Zurich Deutschland before moving to the AXA Group. In her role as Chief Strategy Officer at AXA, she was responsible for strategy development and implementation for the Italian, German and Belgian markets until August 2022. Christine is a non-executive director of Athora Deutschland and Hansard Global Plc, as well as a member of the board of trustees of SOS Childrens Villages Switzerland. She holds a PhD from the University of Gloucestershire in the UK.
We are confident that in Christine we have found the ideal candidate for the role of CEO of Baloise in Luxembourg. She has a long and successful track record in the insurance industry and possesses the leadership qualities and values needed to master the challenges we must face in a constantly changing world. Together with Christine, we are looking forward to building on our success and seizing every opportunity to make Baloise an even more customer-focused company, says Gert De Winter.
