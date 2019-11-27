Christmas Campaign by Wine Connection and DRNK AR Brings Santa to Life With Augmented Reality

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) app DRNK AR has come together with leading wine shops and restaurants chain Wine Connection to collaboratively launch a full AR campaign, which takes wine shoppers on a magical yuletide adventure.

The Scan, See & Win campaign [https://youtu.be/8UK_a9T10uQ] taps on DRNK's AR function and expertise to gamify the wine shopping experience. Over 500 wine bottle labels in all Wine Connection outlets (islandwide) have been optimised to be used with the app and a total of SGD50,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

All users have to do is to scan any wine label from Wine Connection using their smartphone camera (within the DRNK AR app) and witness Santa Claus come to life -- to determine if they are on his "nice" list and deserves a gift.

In the true spirit of giving, Wine Connection and DRNK AR makes sure that no one has to walk away empty-handed. Those who do not win anything on their first attempt simply need to keep scanning to turn their luck around. Each person can win up to two prizes.

There are also other opportunities for patrons to interact with Father Christmas up close, as Wine Connection has included several other AR-optimised points on-premise which can be activated via the DRNK AR app.

The campaign has launched and runs till 31st December 2019, available while stocks last in all Wine Connection retail stores and dine-in outlets islandwide.

AR as a Sales and Marketing Tool

Developed by Omniaz, the DRNK AR app (Drink, Rewards, Network, Knowledge) connects all alcoholic beverage enthusiasts (beers, spirits, and wines) on a single platform.

By harnessing the power of AR, the app aims to help consumers make better wine and drinks decisions. With a single scan of the label through the app, users will have all the information they need about a drink right at their fingertips, influencing their purchasing decisions. Aromas, notes, food pairings, ratings, cocktail recipes -- all these and so much more are presented through rich imagery and engaging visuals (in several languages) to make it easier to retain the knowledge and share it with others.

With the DRNK AR app, passive consumption will become a thing of the past as consumers appreciate the transparency and value-add that the app provides.

The DRNK AR app also allows brand owners, producers, distributors, and merchants to get to know their customers better through data and analytics. Businesses can personally monitor, control, and manage their content and marketing assets in order to differentiate themselves from other brands on the shelves.

About DRNK AR

With DRNK, we redefine how brand owners, distributors and merchants market and communicate to consumers through beverage products. Driven by technology and data, we offer a personalized, engaging and interactive channel via Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality that businesses control and manage.

For more information, visit www.letsdrnk.com or www.letsdrnk.com/business.

About Wine Connection

Wine Connection has been developing expertise in importing exclusive wines from around the world for more than 20 years. We have a large selection of more than 500 labels of worldwide wines, premium spirits, imported beers as well as a full range of glassware and wine accessories. Founded in Bangkok (Thailand) in 1998, Wine Connection has become the leading wine retail chain in South East Asia, with 80 stores to date in Thailand (50), Singapore (24), Malaysia (5), South Korea (1). Half of the chain's outlets are restaurants integrated around the wine shops, selling wine at retail price for diners, along a classic European menu.

For more information, please visit www.wineconnection.com.sg.

