Christmas Decor's Professional Holiday Decorators Gear Up for its Most Impressive Year of Spreading Cheer Amid Global Pandemic

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the country looks ahead to the holidays as a way to boost morale, hope and cheer, Christmas Decor, the Texas-based holiday decorating franchise, is preparing to lift spirits, anticipating one of the highest volume and busiest holiday seasons to date.

The pandemic has created such hardship and devastation for so many people, and because of this, Christmas Decor is focusing its efforts and energy on helping customers find happiness in any place they can. With interest circulating since April, it seems like Christmas may be coming a little earlier this year. Based on initial interest, the company anticipates double-digit growth in 2020.

"We're expecting one of the biggest residential seasons we've ever had," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. "I can normally set my watch to lead flow, but this year, we've been receiving leads since the spring, and we're seeing at least 12 to 15 a day."

The now Irving, Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith in Lubbock in 1986 as an off-season supplement to his landscape business, Quality Lawn Care, as a solution to finding year-round work for employees. Since then, Christmas Decor has expanded to bring the magic of the holidays to over 300 markets with a double-digit revenue increase year-over-year for the last 11 years. The company also creates jobs for over 3,000 seasonal workers that might otherwise be unemployed, making the brand one of America's (and Canada's) most stand-out residential and commercial decorating-service brands.

"We offer white glove service in a business that so many others have tried to replicate. Our professional installers approach each project as a unique creation," Stephens said. "We're here for our clients who don't want any hassle, and want their homes and businesses to look cheery and professional. Eighty percent of our clients are recurring customers, meaning strong repeat business that helps motivate our franchise partners across the United States and Canada."

In addition to helping extend the spirit of the season, the brand has always been charitable — historically encouraging each of its franchisees to connect with a veteran family to decorate their homes over the holidays. But given a pandemic-plagued start to the season, Christmas Decor developed a new initiative, installing Trees of Hope in neighborhoods around the country.

"We asked franchisees to find different causes to support in their markets and really go overboard on the tree decorating to draw awareness to the cause. On trees that normally only require 3,000 lights, we'd install 10,000. Once we had the community's attention, we asked that people donate to their GoFundMe campaigns to support projects that bring a little cheer back into the world," Stephens said. "One franchisee built a track for the local high school, one decorated several trees for different charities and another raised money to provide meals for children who didn't have access to regular meals because schools are closed."

For those looking to have Christmas Decor turn their home or business into a winter wonderland this season, it's important to get requests in sooner rather than later. Installation begins as soon as September, and with the brand's RGB light technology that provides the options to change the color of the lights to set the tone for any holiday, there is time to celebrate more than just Christmas this year.

About Christmas Decor

