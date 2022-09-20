Chroma Medicine Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board of Global Experts in Gene Editing and Cell and Gene Therapy

Members Bradley Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., Paula Cannon, Ph.D., Howard Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and Ahmad (Mo) Khalil, Ph.D., will guide advancement of the company's epigenetic editing platform and key programs

Scientific Advisors join Chroma Founders, Luke Gilbert, Ph.D., Keith Joung M.D., Ph.D., David Liu, Ph.D., Angelo Lombardo, Ph.D., Luigi Naldini, M.D., Ph.D., and Jonathan Weissman, Ph.D., expanding the company's world-class team of leaders in genomic medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine, Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising renowned leaders in epigenetics, cell and gene therapy, and synthetic biology: Bradley Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., Paula Cannon, Ph.D., Howard Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and Ahmad (Mo) Khalil, Ph.D. The SAB members will provide key input to Chroma as the company advances its programs addressing a wide range of diseases.

"Each of these distinguished experts will be instrumental as we unlock the potential of epigenetic editing therapeutics," said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chroma Medicine. "We are honored to welcome them to the Chroma team and eager to leverage their expertise as we build the future of genomic medicine."

"The SAB is composed of scientific leaders whose seminal research has significantly advanced the fields of genome editing and cell and gene therapy," said Vic Myer, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Chroma. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Chroma as we continue to advance our platform with the goal of bringing novel single-dose genomic therapeutics to patients."

Members of the Chroma Scientific Advisory Board include:

Bradley Bernstein , M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Bradley Bernstein is the Chair of Cancer Biology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Director of the Gene Regulation Observatory at the Broad Institute, Professor of Cell Biology and Pathology at Harvard Medical School , and an Investigator in Harvard's Ludwig Institute. His research, focusing on epigenetic gene regulation, led to the discovery of "bivalent domains," a signature chromatin state consisting of opposing histone modifications that poise master genes for alternate fates. Dr. Bernstein earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Washington .

Dr. Paula Cannon is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. She leads a research team that studies viruses, stem cells, and gene therapy. Her work has led to the development of a gene editing approach to treating HIV, which is currently in clinical trials. Her recent contributions are focused on using CRISPR/Cas9 to engineer hematopoietic stem cells and B cells, with a view to long-term control of viral infections. Dr. Cannon earned her Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Liverpool .

Dr. Howard Chang is the Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research and Professor of Dermatology and Genetics at Stanford University . His research has pioneered methods for epigenomic profiling and identifying key regulators of large-scale transcriptional programs. Dr. Chang earned his Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School .

Dr. Ahmad (Mo) Khalil is the Dorf-Ebner Distinguished Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering and the Associate Director of the Biological Design Center at Boston University , and a Visiting Scholar at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University . His research has pioneered synthetic biology methods to dissect and engineer the molecular circuits that control gene regulation and epigenetic memory in eukaryotes. Dr. Khalil earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology .

About Chroma Medicine

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver single-dose therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

