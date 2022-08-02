Chronic Cellars Introduces Augmented Reality Experience

Can You Beat Purple Paradise in a game of dice? Grab Your Bottle, the Game is On

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Cellars, known for its award-winning wines, standout attitude, and disruptive label characters, encourages enthusiasts to get their 'game on' with the debut of an interactive, gamified augmented reality (AR) experience. Available now, adventure seekers and wine enthusiasts alike can purchase a bottle of Chronic Cellars Purple Paradise, scan the QR code with your phone from the Chronic Cellars' website (https://www.chroniccellars.com/ar/) or from the bottle, and then scan the label on the bottle to watch good 'ol Purple come to life with augmented reality.

"Our characters and labels are so beloved by consumers, we thought this would be a win/win to engage with them," says Patrick Cramb, Director of Marketing for Chronic Cellars, WX Brands. "We hope that all wine lovers learn a bit more about our wines and characters through this experience."

The AR experience allows users to establish a greater connection to Chronic Cellars motto, 'wines with character' through a unique gamification.

"We were delighted to work with the Chronic Cellars' team to create this memorable AR experience and bring Purple Paradise to life," said Patrick Johnson, CEO of Rock Paper Reality, and agency behind the activation. "Purple's illustrated design begged to jump out of the bottle and into the real world--so that's what we did. The playful tongue-in-cheek nature of the Chronic Cellars brand provided the foundation of Purple's performance, mannerisms, voice, and the over-under dice game challenge, and allowed Purple Paradise to be as engaging of a character as the wine he represents."

Chronic Cellars of Paso Robles continues to provide unpretentious, delicious wines with a rebel spirit for all. The game is the brand's most recent example of connecting with wine lovers through fun and approachable activation. Everyone is invited to try their luck with Purple Paradise.

Getting To Know Chronic Cellars Purple Paradise 2020 ($16.99):

Awarded 91 points & Editors' Choice by Wine Enthusiast, this wine's unique character extends beyond the label. Pull up a hammock and catch a lucky break with Purple Paradise. He reminds you to just roll with it and never say no to a beachside getaway. Paint your paradise purple with this Zinfandel-dominated blend that rolls out with jammy blackberry fruit, cherry cola and the loveliest whispers of mocha and lavender. Alluringly deep and dark in color, the wine paints the perfect landscape for balanced acidity and mild tannins that floats on to a blissful finish.

To learn more visit: https://www.chroniccellars.com/ar/

Chronic Cellars wines retail from $16.99 to $25.99 and are available at wine retailers nationwide or online at www.chroniccellars.com. Follow Chronic Cellars on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronic-cellars-introduces-augmented-reality-experience-301597307.html

SOURCE Chronic Cellars