Chronicle of Philanthropy Announces New Grants for Strategy Development

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chronicle of Philanthropy, which provides news, opinion, data, and other insights to professionals at charities and foundations, today announced a significant commitment to support The Chronicle's content development and innovation strategy.

Philanthropy New York, a nonprofit that provides monitoring and administration for many foundation grants, will provide oversight of this project. The grants — which total $150,000 — are made possible with funding support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and the Heinz Endowment. They augment a $438,000 two-year grant the organizations received in January from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation's effective philanthropy program.

The Chronicle, now in its fourth decade of publishing, unveiled a campaign earlier this year to seek funds from foundations, corporations, and philanthropists so it can provide more indispensable information to its audience and elevate the conversation about the nonprofit world among policy makers, mainstream media outlets, and the public. A key element of this effort involves conducting research and developing products and services that serve nonprofit fundraisers, foundations, and philanthropists.

Throughout the past year, The Chronicle has been conducting extensive research through polls and in-person interviews with nonprofit and foundation professionals nationwide. One aspect of that research — to better understand what can be done to stanch high fundraiser turnover and to learn how donors are changing — was conducted with the Association of Fundraising Professionals and released in early August. (Learn more about the findings on The Chronicle's site.)

"The research we have conducted has reinforced our belief that people throughout the nonprofit world are seeking in-depth and independent journalism — as well as data, opinion, and how-to articles — to give them more context and analysis to deal with the challenges they face today – and to better anticipate what challenges are ahead," said Stacy Palmer, editor of The Chronicle. "We're eager to put our findings to work in new features, products, and services we will unveil soon to meet these urgent needs."

Because The Chronicle covers foundations regularly, it has established strict ethics guidelines to ensure that its decision to accept support from grant makers does not influence its coverage. It has posted its gift-acceptance policy online and pledged to disclose the names of donors and other supporters in any article or other product that involves them.

About The Mott Foundation: The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, established in 1926 in Flint, Michigan, by an automotive pioneer, is a private philanthropy committed to supporting projects that promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. It supports nonprofit programs throughout the United States and, on a limited geographic basis, internationally. Grantmaking is focused in four programs: Civil Society, Education, Environment and Flint Area.

About Heinz Endowments: The Heinz Endowments seeks to help the Pittsburgh, PA region thrive as a whole and just community, and through that work to model solutions to major national and global challenges. Its work concentrates on advancing a sustainable and equitable future for our community and planet, successful learning outcomes for young people and their families, and a culture of engaged creativity for all our citizens.

About The Chronicle of Philanthropy: From breaking news to key insights to real-world advice, The Chronicle of Philanthropy is dedicated to serving nonprofit and foundation professionals. It offers webinars, publications, special reports, and other information that help people in philanthropy make informed decisions. It is owned by The Chronicle of Higher Education Inc., a media company in Washington that focuses on providing information to people on college campuses and in the nonprofit world.

SOURCE The Chronicle of Philanthropy