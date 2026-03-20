Chuangxin Industries Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A41UKK / ISIN: KYG2137R1056
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20.03.2026 09:15:11
Chuangxin Industries Posts a 33% Profit Jump as 'Cost Leadership'
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited (Chuangxin Industries, 02788.HK), a dominant leader in China's fully integrated aluminum value chain, announced a stellar financial performance for the fiscal year 2025 this week. Despite a complex global macroeconomic environment, the company reported revenue of RMB 18.68 billion, representing a robust 23.2% year-on-year increase. Profit attributable to owners of the company surged by an impressive 32.8% to RMB 2.731 billion. Basic earnings per share rose to RMB 1.75 from RMB 1.37 in 2024. In a move that underscores its strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder returns, the Board has proposed a final dividend of HK$ 0.77 per share.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Chuangxin Industries
20/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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|Chuangxin Industries Posts a 33% Profit Jump as 'Cost Leadership' (EQS Group)
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