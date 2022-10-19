Chubb Appoints Bill Hazelton Head of North America Industry Practices

Newly created role to focus on providing expansive industry-focused offerings across targeted practices in North America

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Bill Hazelton Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices. In this newly created role, Mr. Hazelton will lead the company's efforts to enhance delivery of comprehensive industry-focused insurance coverages, risk engineering and claims services to customers in all market segments.

Mr. Hazelton will continue to serve in his current role as Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader and oversee the practice's casualty profit and loss performance. He will continue to report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America.

"Chubb has extensive industry-specific expertise throughout our North America organization. In this new role, Bill will enable us to harness this sector-specific knowledge across product lines and our servicing capabilities to provide clients with comprehensive insurance coverage solutions aligned with the nuances of their exposures and their industry," said Mr. Lupica. "Bill comes to this role with a deep understanding of Chubb's network of distribution partners, the unique needs of our mutual clients, and all that Chubb has to offer them. Under his leadership, I'm excited to see our ability to serve clients across key sectors rise to new heights."

Chubb North America Industry Practices include Real Estate & Hospitality, Life Sciences, Construction, Private Equity, Energy, Financial Institutions, Transportation, Manufacturing, Technology and Healthcare. Mr. Hazelton will partner with industry practice leaders from Chubb's large, middle and small commercial market segments as well as its wholesale excess and surplus business line (Westchester), and Bermuda-based property and casualty insurance business to strengthen the company's best-in-class offerings for clients across these industry sectors.

Mr. Hazelton joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities. Prior to his current role as Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader, he was head of North America Claims and he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

