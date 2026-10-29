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29.10.2026 07:00:11

Chubb Life Announces Australian Open 2027 Tickets Giveaway Social Campaign & Live Viewing Party


EQS Newswire / 29/10/2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2026 –Chubb Life Hong Kong is bringing the excitement of world-class tennis closer to fans with the launch of its Australian Open 2027 Tickets Giveaway Social Campaign and the return of the Live Viewing Party at the iconic Central Market, Hong Kong. The initiative invites tennis fans and the wider community to come together and celebrate one of the world's most prestigious sporting events.

831070-Win-a-trip-to-Australian-.jpeg

Chubb has been the Official Insurance Partner of the Australian Open since 2020 and the partnership has continued to grow in ambition and meaning. In 2025, Chubb became the Official Life Insurance partner, a reflection of the shared commitment to world-class standards and the spirit of excellence that unites Chubb with this iconic Grand Slam event.

Chubb Life Hong Kong will launch its Australian Open 2027 Tickets Giveaway Social Campaign across its official social media platforms in Hong Kong starting November 1, 2026. Participants are invited to share tennis-inspired stories of friendship and support for a chance to win two tickets to the Australian Open 2027 Men's Semi-Final, along with round-trip flights from Hong Kong to Melbourne and hotel accommodation for the winner and a companion.

Tennis enthusiasts and the public are also invited to experience the Australian Open 2027 at Chubb's Live Viewing Party at Central Market, a landmark in Hong Kong, from January 29 to 31, 2027. The venue will be transformed into a vibrant sports hub with live match screenings, photo opportunities and tennis-inspired games. Admission is free with no reservation required.

Follow Chubb Life Hong Kong on Facebook (Chubb Life Hong Kong), Instagram (@chubblifehk) and RedNote (@ Chubb??????) for the latest updates. More photos can be downloaded from this link.

Chubb Life Hong Kong Australian Open 2027 Tickets Giveaway Social Campaign Details*

Campaign period: November 1 – 30, 2026
How to enter:

  1. Follow Chubb Life Hong Kong's official Instagram, Facebook or RedNote account and submit either a carousel post of at least three visuals or a 30-second Reel answering: "How do you and your friend show teamwork and support in tennis?"
  2. Entries must include the hashtags #chubblifehk #AO2027 #OfficialLifeInsurancePartner #BuiltForTheLifeAhead, tag Chubb Life Hong Kong's social media platform and tag one friend.
  3. The most creative entry with the highest number of likes and saves/shares wins.
Grand Prize (2 winners): Two tickets to the Australian Open 2027 Men's Semi-Final, plus return economy flights from Hong Kong to Melbourne and accommodation in Melbourne for the winner and a guest.

Second Prize (10 winners): One Australian Open premium gift set

Third Prize (50 winners): One Australian Open koala plush bag charm

* Subject to terms and conditions. The information contained here is for reference only and will be updated without notice. Please refer to this link for details.

Australian Open 2027 Live Viewing Party Details

Date: January 29 – 31, 2027 (Friday to Sunday)
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Venue: G/F, Central Market, 93 Queen's Road Central and 80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Admission: Free entry, no reservation is required

Hashtag: #ChubbLifeHongKong
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

225647
News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong

29/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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