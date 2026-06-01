Chubb Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q636 / ISIN: CH0044328745
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01.06.2026 12:30:12
Chubb Life Hong Kong Enhances Flagship MyLegacy V Insurance Plan with Shorter Breakeven Period
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A recent report by Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research found that 40% of pre-retirees in Hong Kong identify market volatility as a major threat to their savings. Chubb MyLegacy V addresses this concern by offering a holistic solution that balances liquidity needs with long-term, multi-generational wealth transfer.
The Plan offers two distinct options catering to varied financial goals:
Chubb MyLegacy V also offers a flexible and economical alternative to traditional family trusts, making legacy planning accessible without a high asset threshold. Customers benefit from dynamic succession planning, multiple successor options, policy continuation for beneficiaries, support for minor successor owners, and the ability to designate charitable organizations as beneficiaries.
Other key benefits include:
Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, "Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V is built around what matters most to our customers – flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth for future generations. The new 3-pay option offers one of the fastest guaranteed breakeven periods in Hong Kong, giving customers a clear advantage in achieving their financial goals. This enhancement further strengthens Chubb MyLegacy V as a leading savings insurance solution, making wealth planning simpler and more achievable. We are proud to support our customers as they build a lasting legacy with confidence."
Chubb MyLegacy V Insurance Plan is the latest edition of the Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan series. For more information, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-my-legacy-insurance-plan-v.html
This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products
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Appendix
About Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V ("Chubb MyLegacy V")
Hashtag: #Chubb
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ChubbChubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.
News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong
01/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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