Chubb Life Hong Kong Launches Critical Illness Plans with Market-First Features and Broader Protection for Customers with Diverse Health Needs



EQS Newswire / 13/08/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Chubb Care Critical Illness Series offers comprehensive protection for healthy individuals, c ancer survivors and individuals with c ardiovascular disease or d iabetes histories, helping address a significant coverage gap in Hong Kong.

Market-firstflexible payout options and unified cross-border premiums offer advanced financial support and post-recovery care. HONG KONG SAR – Chubb Care Critical Illness Series", a flagship suite of health solutions featuring market-first flexible payout options and unified cross-border premiums, designed to give customers greater flexibility and financial control at every stage of their health journey. The series aims to address a significant coverage gap in Hong Kong by offering comprehensive protection for customers across a range of health backgrounds,including those with a history of critical illness.





With private healthcare costs in Hong Kong ranked the second highest in the world1, continuous critical illness protection against recurring or subsequent major illnesses remains increasingly crucial. At the same time, individuals with a history of critical illness often face application rejections, policy exclusions or higher premiums. Chubb Care Critical Illness Series addresses these varied health profiles through four distinct options:



Chubb Every Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan ("Chubb Every Care"): Designed for healthy individuals, with coverage for 146 illnesses and up to 800% protection 2 .

Designed for healthy individuals, with coverage for 146 illnesses and up to 800% protection . Chubb Cancer / Cardio / Diabetes Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan ("Chubb Cancer/ Cardio/ Diabetes Care"): Designed for cancer survivors, individuals with cardiovascular disease and those with well-controlled diabetes respectively with a simplified underwriting approach, offering up to 300% protection3 for up to 128 illnesses4. The series is designed for customers with different health needs and encompasses groundbreaking first-in-market5 features including:



Flexible payout options : Offers a standby cash option for an additional 100% of the sum assured, or an ongoing protection option for continuing coverage up to 5 additional claims under Chubb Every Care.

: Offers a standby cash option for an additional 100% of the sum assured, or an ongoing protection option for continuing coverage up to 5 additional claims under Chubb Every Care. Reimbursement for out-of-pocket items 6 : Covers eligible self-financed drugs and/or privately purchased medical items 7 for cancer, heart attack 7 , and stroke 7 .

: Covers eligible self-financed drugs and/or privately purchased medical items for cancer, heart attack , and stroke . Post-recovery & advanced care6: Delivers extra 20% of the Sum Assured for appearance restoration and side-effects resulting from cancer and its treatments, plus an additional 20% of the Sum Assured if a condition progresses to advanced stage cancer, severe heart attack7 or severe stroke7. To support customers residing in both Mainland China and Hong Kong, the series also features unified premiums for Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland customers and recognizes health reports from designated mainland hospitals. Other key benefits include a simplified underwriting process, an exceptional leverage ratio and one-stop dedicated medical case management team led by a family doctor8.



Alex Wong, Chief Customer Proposition Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said: "Many individuals who have recovered from a critical illness may find themselves without insurance protection after their first diagnosis, leaving them financially exposed if the illness returns. With the launch of Chubb Care Critical Illness Series, we are helping to address this uncertainty by giving customers greater choice and practical support at every stage of their health journey, so they and their families can navigate the future with confidence. Chubb Life Hong Kong is committed to delivering forward-looking health solutions that respond directly to our customers' evolving needs."



For more information about Chubb Care Critical Illness Series, please refer to:



This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products.



Notes:

The SIP Health Cost Index Global Ranking – 2025: https://www.sip.ch/service/sip-health-cost-index-2025/ Assume that payout for Minor Illness Benefit has reached 90% of the Sum Assured; Protection Revival Benefit and Extra Coverage Benefit have been paid with the Major Illness Benefit; Ongoing Protection Option was selected for the payment of Major Illness Benefit; Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit has been paid five times; and the Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit, Appearance Care Benefit, and Embrace Life Benefit have all been paid out at respective maximum benefit payable. Assume that payout for Minor Illness Benefit has reached 90% of the Sum Assured; Protection Revival Benefit has been paid with the Major Illness Benefit; Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit has been paid; and the Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit, Appearance Care Benefit, and Embrace Life Benefit have all been paid out at respective maximum benefit payable. Chubb Cardio Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan provides coverage for 43 Minor Illnesses and Major Illnesses, while Chubb Cancer / Diabetes Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan provides coverage for 128 Minor Illnesses and Major Illnesses. It is based on a comparison with other participating critical illness protection plans offered by Composite and Long-Term Businesses as identified in the Register of Authorized Insurers by Insurance Authority as of 22 May 2026. Upon our assessment that all relevant reports have been submitted to our satisfaction, the Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit, Appearance Care Benefit, Embrace Life Benefit and Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit respectively will be unlocked from the corresponding Policy Anniversary. Please refer to the product brochure of respective insurance plan for details. Subject to the terms and conditions. It is not applicable to Chubb Cardio Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan. Please refer to the product brochure of respective insurance plan for details. Please refer to the "Chubb Care Critical Illness Series – Value-added Services Leaflet" for details and the applicable terms and conditions of the related services.

Appendix



About Chubb Care Critical Illness Series

Product Nature: Critical illness protection insurance series (with savings element)

Target Segments:

Chubb Every Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan ("Chubb Every Care"): Healthy individuals

Healthy individuals Chubb Cancer / Cardio / Diabetes Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan ("Chubb Cancer/ Cardio/ Diabetes Care") : Customers with medical histories (i.e. cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes histories)

Customers with medical histories (i.e. cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes histories) Four plan options under the series: Chubb Every Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan



Maximum 800% of the Total Benefit Payable1 Core Protection Additional Protection Waivers of Premium [First-in-market2] Two flexible options for receiving Major Illness Benefit Extra 50% protection within the first 10 Policy Years Waive Premium for 24 months when diagnosed with Minor Illness Coverage for 146 Major and Minor Illnesses, including Angelman Syndrome and Tourette's Syndrome [First-in-market2] Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit: Reimbursement for Self-Financed Drugs and/or Privately Purchased Medical Items up to 20% of the Sum Assured or USD 62,500 (whichever is lower) Waive all future Premiums when diagnosed with Major Illness Protection Revival Benefit:



Major Illness Benefit or Death Benefit can be restored to 100% of the Sum Assured after Minor Illness claims [First-in-market2] Appearance Care Benefit: Extra 20% of the Sum Assured for appearance restoration and side-effect resulting from Cancer and its treatments Waive all future Premiums on Death of Insured's Parent/Guardian, until the Insured reaches Age 25 Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit: Up to five additional claims for Cancer, Heart Attack, and Stroke [First-in-market2] Embrace Life Benefit: Extra 20% of the Sum Assured for Advanced Stage Cancer, Severe Heart Attack or Severe Stroke Dedicated case management team to provide one-stop value-added services

Chubb Cancer/Cardio/Diabetes Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan



Maximum 300% of the Total Benefit Payable3 Core Protection Additional Protection Health Management Incentive Coverage for up to 128 Major and Minor Illnesses4,6 [First-in-market2] Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit5: Reimbursement for Self-Financed Drugs and/or Privately Purchased Medical Items7 up to 20% of the Sum Assured6 or USD 62,500 (whichever is lower) [First-in-market2] Coverage Unlock Privilege8: If the Insured's health condition meets the required criteria, benefits can be unlocked without additional premiums Protection Revival Benefit:



Major Illness Benefit can be restored to 100% of the Sum Assured after Minor Illness claims [First-in-market2] Appearance Care Benefit5: Extra 20% of the Sum Assured6 for appearance restoration and side-effect resulting from Cancer and its treatments Waivers of Premium Waive premiums for 24 months when diagnosed with Minor Illness Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit5: Up to one extra claim with 50% of the Sum Assured [First-in-market2] Embrace Life Benefit5: Extra 20% of the Sum Assured6 for Advanced Stage Cancer, Severe Heart Attack7 or Severe Stroke7 Waive all future premiums when diagnosed with Major Illness Dedicated case management team to provide one-stop value-added services

Notes:



Assume that payout for Minor Illness Benefit has reached 90% of the Sum Assured; Protection Revival Benefit and Extra Coverage Benefit have been paid with the Major Illness Benefit; Ongoing Protection Option was selected for the payment of Major Illness Benefit; Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit has been paid five times; and the Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit, Appearance Care Benefit, and Embrace Life Benefit have all been paid out at respective maximum benefit payable. It is based on a comparison with other participating critical illness protection plans offered by Composite and Long-Term Businesses as identified in the Register of Authorized Insurers by Insurance Authority as of 22 May 2026. Assume that payout for Minor Illness Benefit has reached 90% of the Sum Assured; Protection Revival Benefit has been paid with the Major Illness Benefit; Multiple Protection Major Illness Benefit has been paid; and the Out-of-Pocket Items Benefit, Appearance Care Benefit, and Embrace Life Benefit have all been paid out at respective maximum benefit payable. Chubb Cardio Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan provides coverage for 43 Minor Illnesses and Major Illnesses, while Chubb Cancer / Diabetes Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan provides coverage for 128 Minor Illnesses and Major Illnesses. Subject to the provisions of Coverage Unlock Privilege. For Chubb Cancer Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan, this is subject to Cancer Lien. Please refer to the product brochure of respective insurance plan for details. Subject to the terms and conditions. It is not applicable to Chubb Cardio Care Critical Illness Insurance Plan. Please refer to the product brochure of respective insurance plan for details. For the avoidance of doubt, Coverage Unlock Privilege and any unlocked benefits are subject to the terms and conditions of the Policy, including provisions relating to lapse and reinstatement.

Hashtag: #ChubbLife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at:





News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2026 - Chubb Life Hong Kong today announced the launch of the ", a flagship suite of health solutions featuring market-first flexible payout options and unified cross-border premiums, designed to give customers greater flexibility and financial control at every stage of their health journey. The series aims to address a significant coverage gap in Hong Kong by offering comprehensive protection for customers across a range of health backgrounds,including those with a history of critical illness.With private healthcare costs in Hong Kong ranked the second highest in the world, continuous critical illness protection against recurring or subsequent major illnesses remains increasingly crucial. At the same time, individuals with a history of critical illness often face application rejections, policy exclusions or higher premiums. Chubb Care Critical Illness Series addresses these varied health profiles through four distinct options:The series is designed for customers with different health needs and encompasses groundbreaking first-in-marketfeatures including:To support customers residing in both Mainland China and Hong Kong, the series also features unified premiums for Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland customers and recognizes health reports from designated mainland hospitals. Other key benefits include a simplified underwriting process, an exceptional leverage ratio and one-stop dedicated medical case management team led by a family doctorAlex Wong, Chief Customer Proposition Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said: "Many individuals who have recovered from a critical illness may find themselves without insurance protection after their first diagnosis, leaving them financially exposed if the illness returns. With the launch of Chubb Care Critical Illness Series, we are helping to address this uncertainty by giving customers greater choice and practical support at every stage of their health journey, so they and their families can navigate the future with confidence. Chubb Life Hong Kong is committed to delivering forward-looking health solutions that respond directly to our customers' evolving needs."For more information about Chubb Care Critical Illness Series, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-every-care-critical-illness-insurance-plan-series.html About Chubb Care Critical Illness SeriesHashtag: #ChubbLifeThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong 13/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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