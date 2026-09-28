Chubb Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q636 / ISIN: CH0044328745
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28.09.2026 08:15:11
Chubb Life Hong Kong Unveils New Multi-Currency Insurance Plan
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Chubb Life Hong Kong today announced the launch of the Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan ("Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency" or the "Plan"), expanding its flagship Chubb MyLegacy series. Designed for families seeking greater flexibility in their legacy planning, the Plan introduces a first-in-market 1 customized life event settlement option and offers policyholders the ability to convert the policy to another available currency.
As high-net-worth and affluent families in Hong Kong navigate shifting global market dynamics, demand has evolved beyond basic currency conversion towards tailored legacy planning. Customers often require flexible withdrawal options without sacrificing long-term capital growth potential. Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency addresses these needs through its distinctive features:
Alex Wong, Chief Customer Proposition Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, "Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan is built for what matters most to our customers—flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth across generations. By combining tailored legacy planning features with currency flexibility and practical withdrawal options, we are helping families protect and grow their wealth in a way that better reflects their needs today and their aspirations for tomorrow."
For more information about Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-mylegacy-multi-currency-insurance-plan.html.
This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products.
Notes:
Hashtag: ##ChubbLifeHongKong
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ChubbChubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.
News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong
28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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