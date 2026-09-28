Chubb Life Hong Kong Unveils New Multi-Currency Insurance Plan



EQS Newswire / 28/09/2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Latest addition to flagship MyLegacy Series offers greater flexibility for legacy planning needs

New multi-currency insurance plan adds flexibility with a first-in-market settlement option

HONG KONG SAR – 1 customized life event settlement option and offers policyholders the ability to convert the policy to another available currency.





As high-net-worth and affluent families in Hong Kong navigate shifting global market dynamics, demand has evolved beyond basic currency conversion towards tailored legacy planning. Customers often require flexible withdrawal options without sacrificing long-term capital growth potential. Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency addresses these needs through its distinctive features: Legacy Planning Adaptability : First-in-market 1 customized life event settlement option allows customers to pre-set financial payouts triggered by key life milestones—such as university graduation, marriage, or home purchase, passing on assets on their own exact terms without the threshold and setup complexity of typical trusts.

: First-in-market customized life event settlement option allows customers to pre-set financial payouts triggered by key life milestones—such as university graduation, marriage, or home purchase, passing on assets on their own exact terms without the threshold and setup complexity of typical trusts. Multi-Currency Governance: Customers may use the Currency Conversion Option 2 starting from the 3 rd Policy Anniversary to convert the policy to another available policy currency of choice, providing greater flexibility in cross-border wealth management.

Customers may use the Currency Conversion Option starting from the 3 Policy Anniversary to convert the policy to another available policy currency of choice, providing greater flexibility in cross-border wealth management. Flexible Withdrawal Options: Pre-set withdrawal instructions also offer a financial safety net for life's uncertainties. Customers may also use a one-time or regular cash withdrawals, or select an annuity option, while preserving underlying funds for long-term legacy planning.

Pre-set withdrawal instructions also offer a financial safety net for life's uncertainties. Customers may also use a one-time or regular cash withdrawals, or select an annuity option, while preserving underlying funds for long-term legacy planning. Multi-Generational Succession: To ensure seamless continuity across generations, policyowners can appoint up to 5 Interim Owners, Successor Owners, and Successor Insureds each.

Alex Wong, Chief Customer Proposition Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, "Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan is built for what matters most to our customers—flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth across generations. By combining tailored legacy planning features with currency flexibility and practical withdrawal options, we are helping families protect and grow their wealth in a way that better reflects their needs today and their aspirations for tomorrow."



For more information about Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan, please refer to:



This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products.



Notes: It is based on a comparison with other participating savings insurance plans offered by Composite and Long-Term Businesses as identified in the Register of Authorized Insurers by Insurance Authority as of 28 August 2026. Whilst the Policy is in force, starting from the 3rd Policy Anniversary, subject to the consent of any irrevocable Beneficiary(ies) and any assignee(s), customers may submit an application to convert the Policy to the plan designated by Chubb Life HK and change the currency of the Policy to a different currency. Any such application is subject to approval.







Hashtag: ##ChubbLifeHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at:





News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Chubb Life Hong Kong today announced the launch of the Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan ("Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency" or the "Plan"), expanding its flagship Chubb MyLegacy series. Designed for families seeking greater flexibility in their legacy planning, the Plan introduces a first-in-marketcustomized life event settlement option and offers policyholders the ability to convert the policy to another available currency.As high-net-worth and affluent families in Hong Kong navigate shifting global market dynamics, demand has evolved beyond basic currency conversion towards tailored legacy planning. Customers often require flexible withdrawal options without sacrificing long-term capital growth potential. Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency addresses these needs through its distinctive features:Alex Wong, Chief Customer Proposition Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, "Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan is built for what matters most to our customers—flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth across generations. By combining tailored legacy planning features with currency flexibility and practical withdrawal options, we are helping families protect and grow their wealth in a way that better reflects their needs today and their aspirations for tomorrow."For more information about Chubb MyLegacy Multi-Currency Insurance Plan, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-mylegacy-multi-currency-insurance-plan.html Hashtag: ##ChubbLifeHongKongThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com News Source: Chubb Life Hong Kong 28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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